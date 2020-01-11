FY2020 EPS Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Lowered by Analyst

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Penn National Gaming in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PENN. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

PENN stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.72. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after buying an additional 239,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.