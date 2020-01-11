IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.89 Per Share

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.85.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $284.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.52.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $265.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $178.08 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,270. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

