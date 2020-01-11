Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lululemon Athletica inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.78. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.93.

Shares of LULU opened at $234.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $130.57 and a 52-week high of $239.47.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,813,552,000 after purchasing an additional 519,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,490,000 after purchasing an additional 416,753 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,310,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,481,000 after purchasing an additional 73,550 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

