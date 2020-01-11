FY2020 EPS Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Decreased by Analyst

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $4.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.89.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.98.

SPR stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.07.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at about $109,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,376,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,748,000 after acquiring an additional 721,914 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 48.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,703,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,550,000 after acquiring an additional 554,842 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,842,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,919,000 after acquiring an additional 363,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 316.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 308,766 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

