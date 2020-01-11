National Bank Financial Comments on Exfo Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:EXF)

Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Exfo in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exfo’s FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$92.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.38 million.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Exfo in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EXF stock opened at C$5.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $319.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.31. Exfo has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$6.70.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

