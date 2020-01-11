Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Decreased by Analyst

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report released on Tuesday, January 7th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.66). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.96) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.87) EPS.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.54.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.66.

Shares of AXGT stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,482,000. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

