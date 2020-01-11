Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Nomura boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 159,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 438,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,693 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $1,664,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 939,600 shares in the company, valued at $31,279,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $935,038.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,874,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,393 shares of company stock worth $18,326,381. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

