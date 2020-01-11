Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Legg Mason Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LM)

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Legg Mason in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legg Mason’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Legg Mason’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE:LM opened at $35.88 on Thursday. Legg Mason has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $40.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 8.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.