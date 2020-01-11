FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Issued By Barrington Research

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for ZovioInc . in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZovioInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

ZVO opened at $1.78 on Friday. ZovioInc . has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the second quarter valued at $235,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ZovioInc . by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZovioInc . by 2,075.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 81,077 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Clark purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00.

About ZovioInc .

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

