Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the transportation company will earn $3.95 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.29.

CP opened at $258.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.32. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $188.11 and a 12 month high of $263.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.6303 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

