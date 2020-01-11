Intellicheck Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Intellicheck in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IDN. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IDN opened at $8.90 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 4.9% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 115,798.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 299,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 784.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 44,597 shares in the last quarter.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

