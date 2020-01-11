US Capital Advisors Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Williams Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 230,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $643,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $751,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 183,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $3,231,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.