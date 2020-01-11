Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.68 billion.

