Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.68 billion.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs

Earnings History and Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD)

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

National Bank Financial Comments on Exfo Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
National Bank Financial Comments on Exfo Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd Decreased by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd Decreased by Analyst
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Legg Mason Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Legg Mason Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ZovioInc . Issued By Barrington Research
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ZovioInc . Issued By Barrington Research
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report