Research Analysts Set Expectations for UniFirst Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of UniFirst in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:UNF opened at $207.23 on Friday. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $134.16 and a 12-month high of $217.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.07.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

