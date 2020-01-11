William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.22.

TREX opened at $96.97 on Friday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Trex news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $959,625.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $365,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,881.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock worth $1,558,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Trex by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trex by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,498 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 569,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,805,000 after acquiring an additional 199,849 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

