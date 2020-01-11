Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.10. Ingles Markets has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

