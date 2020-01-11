BidaskClub Lowers Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) to Strong Sell

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IPHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Innophos alerts:

NASDAQ:IPHS opened at $31.92 on Friday. Innophos has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $37.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). Innophos had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Innophos will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $402,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,761.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Innophos by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Innophos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innophos by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Innophos by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Innophos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.