Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

LAWS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $503.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.37 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lawson Products news, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $96,948.60. Insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 53.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Lawson Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

