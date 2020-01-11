MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $76.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.90. MGE Energy has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.33.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 372.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 115,764 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.