BidaskClub Upgrades Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Strong-Buy

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen set a $3.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $4.14 on Friday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 6,429.00%. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Plug Power by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 5,894,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,557,000 after acquiring an additional 922,937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,316,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 836,970 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Plug Power by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,845,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 478,614 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

