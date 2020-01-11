Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

PVAC opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.90. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $58.28.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 56.77% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,285,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,639,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 1,029.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 194,721 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

