RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 price target on RBB Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $412.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.14. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 23.88%. On average, research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 435.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 680.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

