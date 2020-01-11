Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

SANM stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Sanmina has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 134,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $4,353,408.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 932,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,189,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $274,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Sanmina by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sanmina by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Sanmina by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

