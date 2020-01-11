Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price target on shares of Trupanion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,041.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Asher Bearman sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,360 shares in the company, valued at $82,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,300 shares of company stock valued at $956,497. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 165.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 286,425 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 21.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 3.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 101.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 107,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 54,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

