Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) & Newpark Resources (OTCMKTS:NR) Financial Survey

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) and Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weatherford International and Newpark Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International $5.74 billion 0.00 -$2.81 billion ($0.59) -0.03 Newpark Resources $946.55 million 0.54 $32.28 million $0.41 13.88

Newpark Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weatherford International. Weatherford International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newpark Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Weatherford International has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newpark Resources has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and Newpark Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International -68.93% N/A -13.49% Newpark Resources 1.68% 3.50% 2.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Newpark Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Weatherford International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Newpark Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Weatherford International and Newpark Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 0 0 0 N/A Newpark Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Newpark Resources has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.32%. Given Newpark Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Newpark Resources is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Summary

Newpark Resources beats Weatherford International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services. The company also provides safety, downhole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems, as well as sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional drilling services, and logging and measurement services while drilling; services related to rotary-steerable systems, high-temperature and high-pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; managed pressure drilling, conventional mud-logging, drilling instrumentation, gas analysis, wellsite consultancy, and open hole and cased-hole logging services; reservoir solutions and software products; and intervention and remediation services. Further, the company provides equipment and related services through a fleet of land drilling and workover rigs. Weatherford International plc was founded in 1972 and is based in Huston, Texas. On July 1, 2019, Weatherford International, plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc. provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions. The Mats and Integrated Services segment offers composite mat rental, construction, and related site services to customers in various markets, including oil and gas exploration and production, electrical transmission and distribution, pipeline, solar, petrochemical, and construction industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

