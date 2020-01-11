$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will announce $2.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $10.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $31.83 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 7.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,381,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after purchasing an additional 237,385 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 69.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 95,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

