$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will announce $2.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $10.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $31.83 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 7.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,381,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after purchasing an additional 237,385 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 69.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 95,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

National Bank Financial Comments on Exfo Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
National Bank Financial Comments on Exfo Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd Decreased by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd Decreased by Analyst
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Legg Mason Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Legg Mason Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ZovioInc . Issued By Barrington Research
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ZovioInc . Issued By Barrington Research
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report