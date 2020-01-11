SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 142 shares of company stock valued at $8,373. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 815.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

