Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TILE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Longbow Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. Interface has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $958.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Interface had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interface will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 783.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

