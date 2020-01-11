Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TILE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Longbow Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
Shares of TILE stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. Interface has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $958.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 783.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
Interface Company Profile
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.
