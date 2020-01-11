Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) and Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Financial Comparison

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) and Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

This table compares Clinigen Group and Commerzbank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clinigen Group $591.34 million 2.48 $6.78 million $0.69 17.39 Commerzbank $14.67 billion 0.55 $1.02 billion $0.82 7.89

Commerzbank has higher revenue and earnings than Clinigen Group. Commerzbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clinigen Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Commerzbank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clinigen Group and Commerzbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clinigen Group N/A N/A N/A Commerzbank 6.64% 2.79% 0.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Clinigen Group and Commerzbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clinigen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Commerzbank 0 3 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Clinigen Group has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerzbank has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commerzbank beats Clinigen Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, cheques, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services. It also provides money market, and commodities and precious metals products, as well as interest, currency, and liquidity management services; and wealth management services. The company operates approximately 1,000 branches. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.