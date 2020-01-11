Reviewing Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Wingstop and Bojangles, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop 0 7 11 0 2.61 Bojangles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wingstop currently has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.00%. Given Wingstop’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wingstop is more favorable than Bojangles.

Profitability

This table compares Wingstop and Bojangles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop 10.61% -9.95% 14.26% Bojangles 9.42% 9.95% 5.18%

Risk and Volatility

Wingstop has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bojangles has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wingstop and Bojangles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop $153.18 million 17.48 $21.72 million $0.84 108.23 Bojangles $547.44 million 1.10 $72.00 million $0.83 19.39

Bojangles has higher revenue and earnings than Wingstop. Bojangles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Bojangles shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wingstop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Bojangles shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wingstop beats Bojangles on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Bojangles

Bojangles', Inc. develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States. Bojangles', Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

