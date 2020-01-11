Contrasting Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) & Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR)

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) and Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Odonate Therapeutics and Avedro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics N/A -75.22% -65.31% Avedro -81.59% -162.76% -47.16%

This table compares Odonate Therapeutics and Avedro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$88.96 million ($3.64) -7.85 Avedro $27.67 million 14.56 -$25.12 million ($17.97) -1.28

Avedro has higher revenue and earnings than Odonate Therapeutics. Odonate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avedro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Avedro shares are held by institutional investors. 59.3% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Odonate Therapeutics and Avedro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Avedro 0 4 2 0 2.33

Odonate Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.06%. Avedro has a consensus target price of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.65%. Given Avedro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avedro is more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics.

Summary

Avedro beats Odonate Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Avedro

Avedro, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations. Its Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform treats corneal ectatic disorders and corrects refractive conditions; and KXL system in combination with Photrexa drug formulations used for the treatment of progressive keratoconus and corneal ectasia following refractive surgery. Avedro sells its products through a direct sales force in the United States and through medical device distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as ThermalVision, Inc. and changed its name to Avedro, Inc. in October 2005. Avedro, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

