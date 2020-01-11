Financial Comparison: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and Nanoflex Power (NYSE:OPVS)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and Nanoflex Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 2.27% 6.70% 1.54% Nanoflex Power N/A N/A -2,193.71%

JinkoSolar has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanoflex Power has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JinkoSolar and Nanoflex Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $3.64 billion 0.27 $59.12 million $1.52 14.83 Nanoflex Power $900,000.00 17.22 -$17.58 million N/A N/A

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Nanoflex Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nanoflex Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for JinkoSolar and Nanoflex Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nanoflex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

JinkoSolar currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.40%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than Nanoflex Power.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats Nanoflex Power on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

About Nanoflex Power

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, and ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

