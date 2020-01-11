Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Head to Head Comparison

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Nam Tai Property’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $8.22 billion 0.51 -$185.80 million ($1.09) -17.69 Nam Tai Property $490,000.00 667.96 -$13.25 million N/A N/A

Nam Tai Property has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cushman & Wakefield.

Volatility & Risk

Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and Nam Tai Property, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.57%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Nam Tai Property.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Nam Tai Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield -0.24% -1.60% -0.31% Nam Tai Property N/A -6.11% -4.20%

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Nam Tai Property on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. It serves real estate owners and occupiers. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

