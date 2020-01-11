Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen downgraded Ultra Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $863.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 16,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $282,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $362,240.00. Insiders sold 72,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,521 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

