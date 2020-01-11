Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.74 Million

Brokerages predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will post $48.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.16 million and the highest is $49.46 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $49.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $197.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.60 million to $198.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $199.62 million, with estimates ranging from $195.00 million to $205.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKFN. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.96. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,892,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,027,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,208,000 after buying an additional 139,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,021,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,852,000 after buying an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

