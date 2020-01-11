Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Noble Energy reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full year sales of $4.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NBL opened at $22.26 on Friday. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,058 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 34,498 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,646,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 645,232 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

