United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) to post $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. United States Cellular also reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. ValuEngine raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

USM stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $83,683.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,667 shares in the company, valued at $517,011.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United States Cellular by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,673,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after buying an additional 61,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United States Cellular by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 816,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,465,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United States Cellular by 83.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 353,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after buying an additional 160,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United States Cellular by 27.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after buying an additional 70,931 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.