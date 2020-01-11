Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Down 6.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Athabasca Oil Corp (TSE:ATH) shares were down 6.9% on Thursday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.10 to C$1.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Athabasca Oil traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.54, approximately 1,037,706 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,489,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATH. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $298.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$192.24 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.