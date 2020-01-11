Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Hits New 52-Week High at $135.04

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.04 and last traded at $134.81, with a volume of 408014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.22.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.71. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 over the last ninety days. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,162,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,476,000 after purchasing an additional 210,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,837,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,123,000 after purchasing an additional 35,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,302.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,177 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 68.6% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,483,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 603,580 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

