Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.52

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$40.52 and last traded at C$40.34, with a volume of 67038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Altus Group from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altus Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 509.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$38.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.72.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$136.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Altus Group Ltd will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 740.74%.

Altus Group Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

