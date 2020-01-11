Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading Down 16.2%

Silver One Resources Inc (CVE:SVE) fell 16.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.29, 1,031,390 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 119% from the average session volume of 471,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 million and a P/E ratio of -24.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a current ratio of 13.42.

Silver One Resources Company Profile (CVE:SVE)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

