Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.62

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.62 and last traded at $71.12, with a volume of 3984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.53 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 7,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $503,587.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,345.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,342 shares of company stock worth $911,723 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,897,000 after acquiring an additional 81,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 877,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 696,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

