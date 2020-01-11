Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) Stock Price Up 50%

Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) shares rose 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 819,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 425% from the average daily volume of 156,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

About Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Exploration Inc acquires, explores for, and develops metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, diamond, and barite deposits. Its flagship project is the Thunder Bay polymetallic silver project covering an area of 30,976 hectares located in northern Ontario.

