Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.53

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.53 and last traded at $74.72, with a volume of 3786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOOR. Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $552.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.92 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Masonite International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

