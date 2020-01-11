Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.53

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.53 and last traded at $74.72, with a volume of 3786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.71.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOOR. Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Masonite International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.
About Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.
