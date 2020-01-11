Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.36

Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 26478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 1,287.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 140,914 shares during the period. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relx (NYSE:RELX)

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

