Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.14

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 14082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Forterra from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $745.63 million, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $464.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Forterra Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Forterra by 2,552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Forterra by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Forterra by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

