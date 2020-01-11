iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 1-Year High at $195.06

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $195.06 and last traded at $195.06, with a volume of 356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5433 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 210.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

