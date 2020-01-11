iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 1-Year High at $195.06

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $195.06 and last traded at $195.06, with a volume of 356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.68.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5433 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.