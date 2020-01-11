Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.11

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.11 and last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 59076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Get Cinemark alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,683,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,180,000 after acquiring an additional 483,773 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 468,857 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 422,685 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,710,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 3,032.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 344,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 333,668 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.