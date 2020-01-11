Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.50

Shares of Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 9.70 ($0.13), with a volume of 626336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.40 ($0.11).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.13.

About Plant Health Care (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Plant Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.