Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $289.00

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 289 ($3.80) and last traded at GBX 282.80 ($3.72), with a volume of 412703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280.20 ($3.69).

Several research firms have issued reports on ARW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arrow Global Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 294.86 ($3.88).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 237.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 231.21. The stock has a market cap of $493.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72.

In related news, insider Andrew C. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($31,307.55). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,121 shares of company stock worth $2,409,893.

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

